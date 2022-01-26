1,096 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,096 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. MKM Partners cut their target price on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.32.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

