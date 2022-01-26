11,169 Shares in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 204.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.77. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

