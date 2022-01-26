12,070 Shares in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 50.9% during the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 810,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after buying an additional 273,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 17.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 84,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter worth about $1,679,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,734,533.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 38,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $639,448.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,022 shares of company stock worth $4,929,715 over the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIND. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a market cap of $770.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.39.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

