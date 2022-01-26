12,366 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,425,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 639.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 549,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,397,000 after acquiring an additional 475,088 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $4,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

