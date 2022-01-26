13,404 Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,404 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 241.9% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,794,917.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 17,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $518,027.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

