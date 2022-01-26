$136.78 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will announce $136.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.75 million and the highest is $139.00 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $125.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $533.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $525.84 million to $538.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $571.99 million, with estimates ranging from $552.44 million to $592.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,763. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bbva USA increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.