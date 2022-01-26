$138.04 Million in Sales Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will report sales of $138.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.98 million. CRA International reported sales of $137.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $569.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $568.00 million to $570.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $588.20 million, with estimates ranging from $583.85 million to $596.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. CRA International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other CRA International news, Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $761,581.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 308,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 40,079 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 293,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRAI traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,591. CRA International has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

