14,137 Shares in Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) Acquired by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,315,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,624,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,985,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17. Erasca Inc has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Erasca Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Erasca

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

