174,738 Shares in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Purchased by Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 174,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,000. RadNet comprises approximately 3.0% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP owned about 0.33% of RadNet as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in RadNet by 29.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 118,493 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RadNet by 16.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 107,277 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in RadNet by 8.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the second quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in RadNet during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $268,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,090,700. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of RDNT stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. 1,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,528. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.70. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.