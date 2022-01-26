$2.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.59. WESCO International posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $9.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $11.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WESCO International.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WCC. KeyCorp increased their target price on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $830,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 10,136 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $1,378,293.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,212 shares of company stock worth $8,995,952. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,275,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCC traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,796. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $70.49 and a 1-year high of $140.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.