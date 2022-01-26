$212.05 Million in Sales Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will report sales of $212.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $208.45 million and the highest is $218.20 million. fuboTV posted sales of $105.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year sales of $618.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.74 million to $625.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,471,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in fuboTV by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $807,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUBO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. 10,416,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,948,498. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.96. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

