$25.12 Million in Sales Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will post $25.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $101.00 million. uniQure reported sales of $34.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year sales of $482.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $466.00 million to $567.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $132.64 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $286.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. uniQure’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS.

QURE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 18,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,654. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17. uniQure has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $40.49.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,298,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Knott David M boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 46,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

