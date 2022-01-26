280 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $907.23.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.66, for a total transaction of $28,541,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $22.39 on Wednesday, hitting $940.79. 394,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,705,330. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,047.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $888.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.80 billion, a PE ratio of 297.22, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

