284,884 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 284,884 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 34.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth about $756,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 562,815 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.