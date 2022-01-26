29,700 Shares in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 307.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 55,787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 46.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $163,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 and sold 31,904 shares worth $450,707. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.