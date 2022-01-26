$3.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will report $3.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.37 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $12.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.51 billion to $14.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,428,492,000 after buying an additional 201,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after buying an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,197,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,889. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $184.84 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.62 and its 200-day moving average is $222.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

