$3.40 Million in Sales Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will announce sales of $3.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the lowest is $3.30 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $12.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 million to $12.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.90 million, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $18.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 248.45% and a negative net margin of 265.80%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APVO shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ APVO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.79. 71,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,108. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

In other Aptevo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,794,976.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $3,081,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APVO. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 37.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,729,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

