$303.60 Million in Sales Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will report $303.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $303.00 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $299.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $135,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $38,367.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,249 shares of company stock valued at $399,095. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,192,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,637,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,904. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -146.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.54.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

