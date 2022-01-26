30,900 Shares in MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMMB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Taglich Brothers dropped their target price on shares of MamaMancini’s from $4.85 to $3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of MamaMancini’s stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

About MamaMancini's

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

