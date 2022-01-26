$33.75 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will announce sales of $33.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.07 million and the highest is $34.42 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $34.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $134.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.05 million to $136.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $128.86 million, with estimates ranging from $125.82 million to $131.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE DLNG opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

