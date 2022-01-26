$33.75 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to report sales of $33.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.07 million and the highest is $34.42 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $34.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $134.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.05 million to $136.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $128.86 million, with estimates ranging from $125.82 million to $131.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $104.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

