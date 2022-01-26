35,000 Shares in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Purchased by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,812,502. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46. Matterport Inc has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Matterport Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTTR. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

