3,770 Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Acquired by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2022

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $107.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.05. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $113.00.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.