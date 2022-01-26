3,770 Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Acquired by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $107.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.05. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $113.00.

