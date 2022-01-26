$39.99 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to announce sales of $39.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.63 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $37.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $154.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.55 million to $155.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $167.35 million, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $170.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.83. 78,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,364. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.32 million, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth about $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.