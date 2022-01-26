4 Less Group (OTC:FLES) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

4 Less Group (OTC:FLES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The 4Less Group Inc. provides premiere online marketplace for all automotive parts and accessories. The 4Less Group Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS. “

