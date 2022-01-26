4,040 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in BCE by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in BCE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in BCE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in BCE by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in BCE by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $53.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

