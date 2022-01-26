$42.28 Million in Sales Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will announce sales of $42.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.60 million. Open Lending reported sales of $39.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year sales of $206.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.40 million to $207.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $224.03 million, with estimates ranging from $210.60 million to $236.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

LPRO traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,054. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $1,010,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $184,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,013 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Open Lending by 1.1% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

