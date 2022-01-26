48,544 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

