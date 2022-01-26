$5.45 Million in Sales Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to post $5.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.20 million. G1 Therapeutics reported sales of $16.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 67.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $31.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.90 million to $31.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $46.59 million, with estimates ranging from $43.90 million to $52.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GTHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,797,000 after buying an additional 40,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,502,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,912,000 after buying an additional 61,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,162,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after buying an additional 823,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. 1,153,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,635. The stock has a market cap of $408.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.10. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

