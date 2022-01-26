51,837 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Bought by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 51,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 742.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $102.85 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $129.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

