54,638 Shares in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 54,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNOM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,309,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after purchasing an additional 267,725 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 296,239 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNOM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.75 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,169.14%.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

