$6.40 Million in Sales Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report $6.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $7.80 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $10.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $45.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.60 million to $54.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.87 million, with estimates ranging from $2.14 million to $98.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.94) earnings per share.

BLUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $106,476 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 25,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,717,000 after buying an additional 154,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.76. 1,982,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.55. bluebird bio has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $48.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

