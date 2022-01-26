$6.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to post $6.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.99 billion and the lowest is $6.22 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $7.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $26.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.28 billion to $27.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.34 billion to $26.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 128,672 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,206,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,899,675. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

