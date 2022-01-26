6,481 Shares in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 299,975 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $6,795,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $4,771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 110,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $356.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.