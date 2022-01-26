660,074 Shares in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ) Purchased by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 660,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,000. Global Consumer Acquisition makes up 1.6% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 9.19% of Global Consumer Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $16,598,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $7,945,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $899,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GACQ remained flat at $$9.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,725. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.92.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is based in Marietta, Georgia.

