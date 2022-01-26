66,165 Shares in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 66,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EAGG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,989,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,664,000 after purchasing an additional 721,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,663,000 after buying an additional 582,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,626,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after buying an additional 412,421 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 277.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 337,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,581,000 after buying an additional 247,864 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,535.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 239,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after buying an additional 233,271 shares during the period.

Shares of EAGG opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17.

