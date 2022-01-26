$68.89 Million in Sales Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to post $68.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.10 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $15.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 338.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $119.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $115.65 million to $124.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $332.24 million, with estimates ranging from $316.77 million to $350.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCMI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 172.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 124,259 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $106,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,336,000 after purchasing an additional 393,652 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National CineMedia stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 513,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,157. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $215.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.09%.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

