$686.07 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will announce sales of $686.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $682.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $690.70 million. MRC Global reported sales of $579.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

MRC Global stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.47. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $12.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 682.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

