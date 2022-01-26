$795.85 Million in Sales Expected for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) will post $795.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $783.00 million to $808.70 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries reported sales of $600.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SCHN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.04. 244,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,054. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.