$8.69 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to post sales of $8.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.18 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $5.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $29.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.85 million to $29.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $39.20 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $42.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 211,497 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,179,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 302,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 161,050 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINE stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,983. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $223.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $21.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 635.29%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.