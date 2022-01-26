8,045 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after buying an additional 26,541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Corning by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,859,000 after acquiring an additional 37,933 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.40. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

