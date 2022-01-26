81,251 Shares in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.20 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Group Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

