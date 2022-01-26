$92.79 Million in Sales Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to post $92.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.60 million to $93.00 million. Carriage Services posted sales of $90.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year sales of $372.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $372.50 million to $372.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $385.03 million, with estimates ranging from $382.40 million to $387.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti increased their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE:CSV traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 125,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,218. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.97. The company has a market capitalization of $847.59 million, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. Carriage Services has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In related news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Carriage Services by 226.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Carriage Services by 67.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

