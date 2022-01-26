$961.84 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will report $961.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $944.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $972.00 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $498.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAVE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

NYSE:SAVE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,537. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,669,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 2,742.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,775,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

