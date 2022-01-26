a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AKA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,618,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

AKA traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,205. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $15.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

