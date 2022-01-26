a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.44.
Several equities research analysts have commented on AKA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
AKA traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,205. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $15.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
