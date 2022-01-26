A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

A. O. Smith has increased its dividend by 39.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day moving average is $74.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $157,905.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 364,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

