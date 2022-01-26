Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aadi Bioscience Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Aadi Bioscience Inc., formerly known as Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

AADI has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.40.

NASDAQ:AADI opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $405.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.51. Aadi Bioscience has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.78). Analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aadi Bioscience by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 49,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aadi Bioscience by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 67,429 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aadi Bioscience by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,584,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 642,809 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $7,605,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

