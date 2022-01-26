ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 38 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 38 price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABBN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 price target on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price target on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a CHF 36 target price on ABB in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 target price on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 34.04.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.