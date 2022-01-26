Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Up 4.4%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.78. Approximately 197,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,052,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

Several research analysts have commented on ANF shares. UBS Group cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.70.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40,390.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

