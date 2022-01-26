Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.50

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 1186776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.24).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.92.

About Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX)

Abingdon Health Plc, a technology-enabled lateral flow diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostics worldwide. The company offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; and Seralite, a rapid lateral flow test for the quantitative measurement of kappa and lambda immunoglobulin free light chains in serum.

